The Swords of Ditto Trailer

On the Island of Ditto, players will get to experience a “micro RPG” of sorts, with players exploring a delightful but dangerous overworld and braving menacing dungeons to overcome the evil that plagues of the island.



The main story is roughly two hours and each playthrough afterward will carry over the hero’s legend, as the game creates a link to the past each time the player plays through the charming single player or co-op compact action RPG.