The Swords of Ditto Trailer

[Jun 29, 2017, 9:05 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Devolver Digital offers this trailer with an extended look at gameplay from The Swords of Ditto, onebitbeyond's upcoming action/RPG. This was first shown at E3 2017, and now it's available in the privacy of your own home. Here's word:

On the Island of Ditto, players will get to experience a “micro RPG” of sorts, with players exploring a delightful but dangerous overworld and braving menacing dungeons to overcome the evil that plagues of the island.

The main story is roughly two hours and each playthrough afterward will carry over the hero’s legend, as the game creates a link to the past each time the player plays through the charming single player or co-op compact action RPG.

