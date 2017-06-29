 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Battlefront 2 Closed Alpha Today?

[Jun 29, 2017, 08:51 am ET] - 5 Comments

A bunch of posts on NeoGAF indicate alpha keys are being sent out for Star Wars: Battlefront 2. The posts indicate that PC gamers who have not preordered anything are receiving keys to the early version of the Star Wars action game. Word is the closed beta will get underway sometime today. Thanks GameSpot.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Battlefront 2 Closed Alpha Today?
Lode Runner Legacy Next Month
SMITE Double Everything Weekend
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Ghost Recon Wildlands Adds Tier 1 Mode
Steep Add-on Released
Rick and Morty in Move or Die; Coming to Rocket League
Star Trek Online Season 13.5 Plans
Walden Next Week 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.