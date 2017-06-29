Battlefront 2 Closed Alpha Today?

|
A bunch of posts on NeoGAF indicate alpha keys are being sent out for Star Wars: Battlefront 2. The posts indicate that PC gamers who have not preordered anything are receiving keys to the early version of the Star Wars action game. Word is the closed beta will get underway sometime today. Thanks GameSpot.
