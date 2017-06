Lode Runner Legacy Next Month

Publisher Tozai Games has confirmed a July 13, 2017, launch date for Lode Runner Legacy. The latest edition in the Lode Runner franchise features all of the series' signature high-adrenaline gameplay with updated Voxel-style visuals and powerful new editors that allow players to create their own Runners and items.

