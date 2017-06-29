 
Lode Runner Legacy Next Month

[Jun 29, 2017, 08:51 am ET] - 9 Comments

Tozai Games announces a July 13th release date for Lode Runner Legacy, a crowdfunded remake of the classic platformer that everyone dug so much back in the 1980s. A recent trailer shows how this does and does not update the original concept, and you can keep up with the game on the Steam page. Here's the plan:

Publisher Tozai Games has confirmed a July 13, 2017, launch date for Lode Runner Legacy. The latest edition in the Lode Runner franchise features all of the series' signature high-adrenaline gameplay with updated Voxel-style visuals and powerful new editors that allow players to create their own Runners and items.

