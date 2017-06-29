SMITE Double Everything Weekend

It’s the weekend of Independence Day so kick back, throw some food on the grill, grab an ice cold beverage and….enjoy 2X EVERYTHING in SMITE! Beginning Friday, June 30th until Tuesday, July 4th, play SMITE and receive 2X Worshipers, Experience, and Favor.



Now is the perfect time to grind through those God Masteries. Burn it up on the battleground this weekend!…and not your neighbor’s yard with the fireworks.