Out of the Blue

So today is the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. This changed things so much that after just a decade, it's hard to imagine life without a smartphone. I consider myself at the lower level of phone obsession, and that said, I am completely attached to my Android. I'd also agree that this has been far from completely positive, and it is unfortunate that the technology has raced so far ahead of our ability to be appropriate with it, in terms of both privacy and manners.