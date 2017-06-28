Ghost Recon Wildlands Adds Tier 1 Mode

UbiBlog has details on a new Tier 1 mode and more free content now available
in Ghost Recon Wildlands.
This trailer illustrates what this adds to the tactical shooter sequel, and here's word:
The next free update for Ghost Recon Wildlands is headed to PS4, Xbox One,
and PC on June 28, and it’s bringing a new way to play: Tier 1 mode, which
introduces new levels of difficulty and bigger challenges for players who’ve
reached level 30. Once you activate it, Tier 1 introduces a new XP bar, which
you can fill with Tier points by completing missions and taking on solo Live
Season Challenges.
As you fill it, your Tier – visible to all players, next to your player name –
will gradually progress from Tier 50 to Tier 1, unlocking new rewards every five
Tiers. With each promotion comes a rise in difficulty –your enemies will grow
smarter, tougher, and more alert. To help you survive, you’ll be able to upgrade
your weapon damage through 30 different levels with loot you find in the field,
earn through Live Season Challenges, or accumulate through the free companion
app’s Guerrilla Mode.
You can still partner with other players online regardless of your Tier or
theirs, but the difficulty will adjust to the party’s average Tier level (even
if some players haven’t activated the mode), ensuring a balanced challenge for
the group. Also, if you find that you miss playing without Tiers, you can
deactivate and reactivate the mode without losing any progress – and if you hit
a Tier that feels like just the right level of difficulty, you can choose to
stay there.
Tier 1 isn’t the only new addition coming in Title Update 5, which also
introduces new challenges and rewards with season two of the Live Season
Challenges. The update also brings a host of tweaks and fixes, including the
eradication of bugs that caused follower icons to disappear from the minimap, or
alarmed enemies when you used the Whisper pistol or the crossbow. For more,
check out the
official Ghost Recon site.