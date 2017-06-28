 
Steep Add-on Released

[Jun 28, 2017, 8:46 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Ubisoft announces the release of the Extreme Pack for Steep, adding even more extremities to the game's already extreme take on winter sports. This is free to season pass and Gold Edition owners, and is also for sale separately. Here's a trailer, and here's word:

Today, Ubisoft® announced that the Extreme Pack add-on content for Steep™ is now available for season pass and gold edition owners on Xbox One, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC. The Extreme Pack add-on is also available for purchase separately.

As the final addition to the Steep season pass, the Extreme Pack offers players three new extreme sports: Rocket Wings, Speed Riding and Base Jumping. These sports will be available for challenging daredevils who want to experience the thrills of air focused action in the stunning open-world mountains, either when freeriding in the Alps or putting their skills to the test in Alaska through exciting new exclusive challenges. Along with the all-new winter sports, Steep gold edition and season pass owners can also unlock new costumes and items.

Rocket Wings opens new ways to brave the snowy heights of the Alps and Alaska. Players will cruise through the air at breakneck speed enjoying total control.

Speed Riding allows players to combine the joys of a fast ski ride with the excitement of paragliding in endless and unpredictable playgrounds. Riders can create previously impossible lines as they speed down the mountain slopes, take off and find new creative ways to explore the mountains.

Base Jumping dares riders to jump off from the highest peaks into the air. Players will be able to feel the thrill of one of the riskiest sports in the world and go through one of the most extreme experiences of mountain sports, exploring never-before-seen places.

