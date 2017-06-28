Steep Add-on Released

Ubisoft announces the release of the Extreme Pack for Steep, adding even more
extremities to the game's already extreme take on winter sports. This is free to
season pass and Gold Edition owners, and is also for sale separately. Here's
a trailer, and here's
word:
Today, Ubisoft® announced that the Extreme Pack add-on content for
Steep™ is now available for season pass and gold edition owners on Xbox One,
PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC. The Extreme Pack
add-on is also available for purchase separately.
As the final addition to the Steep season pass, the Extreme Pack offers players
three new extreme sports: Rocket Wings, Speed Riding and Base Jumping. These
sports will be available for challenging daredevils who want to experience the
thrills of air focused action in the stunning open-world mountains, either when
freeriding in the Alps or putting their skills to the test in Alaska through
exciting new exclusive challenges. Along with the all-new winter sports, Steep
gold edition and season pass owners can also unlock new costumes and items.
Rocket Wings opens new ways to brave the snowy heights of the Alps and Alaska.
Players will cruise through the air at breakneck speed enjoying total control.
Speed Riding allows players to combine the joys of a fast ski ride with the
excitement of paragliding in endless and unpredictable playgrounds. Riders can
create previously impossible lines as they speed down the mountain slopes, take
off and find new creative ways to explore the mountains.
Base Jumping dares riders to jump off from the highest peaks into the air.
Players will be able to feel the thrill of one of the riskiest sports in the
world and go through one of the most extreme experiences of mountain sports,
exploring never-before-seen places.