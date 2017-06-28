Rick and Morty in Move or Die; Coming to Rocket League

We've been working hard on a new update for Move or Die. Unfortunately, you guys are in the Universe where all you get is this INSANELY KICKASS Cameo Pack featuring Rick and Morty!



We've teamed up with the awesome bunch at Adult Swim to teleport 5 kickass characters from Rick and Morty wayyyy up Move or Die's butthole.

We're very fond of the result, and pretty proud to present:

Rick

Morty

Mr. Meeseeks

Krombopulous Michael

Birdperson

More awesome stuff: http://moveordiegame.com/ Get it on steam! http://store.steampowered.com/app/323850



This cameo pack is a short and sweet effort that does not replace the content update we're preparing for the game.



Get it now for exactly 0 schmeckels!