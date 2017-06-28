Rick and Morty in Move or Die; Coming to Rocket League

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Promising they are still working on an additional free update for the game, Those Awesome Games announces the release of a new content update for Move or Die on Steam. This video shows off how this adds cameos from several Rick and Morty characters for free. Similarly, the Rocket League website says characters from the show will also be joining their motorized sports game on July 5th. Here's the deal on the Move or Die update:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 28 June 2017, 23:11.
Chatbear Announcements.