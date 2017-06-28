 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Rick and Morty in Move or Die; Coming to Rocket League

[Jun 28, 2017, 8:46 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Promising they are still working on an additional free update for the game, Those Awesome Games announces the release of a new content update for Move or Die on Steam. This video shows off how this adds cameos from several Rick and Morty characters for free. Similarly, the Rocket League website says characters from the show will also be joining their motorized sports game on July 5th. Here's the deal on the Move or Die update:

We've been working hard on a new update for Move or Die. Unfortunately, you guys are in the Universe where all you get is this INSANELY KICKASS Cameo Pack featuring Rick and Morty!

We've teamed up with the awesome bunch at Adult Swim to teleport 5 kickass characters from Rick and Morty wayyyy up Move or Die's butthole.
We're very fond of the result, and pretty proud to present:

  • Rick
  • Morty
  • Mr. Meeseeks
  • Krombopulous Michael
  • Birdperson

More awesome stuff: http://moveordiegame.com/ Get it on steam! http://store.steampowered.com/app/323850

This cameo pack is a short and sweet effort that does not replace the content update we're preparing for the game.

Get it now for exactly 0 schmeckels!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Ghost Recon Wildlands Adds Tier 1 Mode
Steep Add-on Released
Rick and Morty in Move or Die; Coming to Rocket League
Star Trek Online Season 13.5 Plans
Walden Next Week
No70: Eye of Basir Opens
It Came from E3 2017, Part 20
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Titanfall 2 Free Maps 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.