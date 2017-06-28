On July 18th, the newest update to Star Trek Online comes to Captains on PC! Season 13.5 will bring with it a brand new Featured Episode, a new Endeavor System for Captains to conquer, and a brand new Admiralty Campaign featuring the latinum-hunting efforts of the Ferengi.



In “Brushfire,” our new Featured Episode, players will be contacted by legendary Klingon General Rodek, voiced by Tony Todd. He’s found a secret prison run by the Son’a, the alien race from Star Trek: Insurrection, and needs your help to rescue a special prisoner. That prisoner, Captains will come to learn, is former Klingon Chancellor Martok, voiced by J.G. Hertzler, who originated the role in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The Alliance hopes that Martok will be key in halting the protomatter-fueled advance of the Tzenkethi.



Captains will also get access to our brand new Endeavor System, which offers new challenges in the content you play every day. Players can participate in a new Endeavor every few days and earn immediate rewards for completing specific in-game tasks. These tasks will take you to areas of the game you might play, or to content you’ve never had the chance to try, all for exciting rewards.



And finally, Season 13.5 introduces a new Ferengi Admiralty Campaign, which lets captains send ships on assignments to earn resources in support of the Ferengi Alliance. Don’t send your Admiralty ships out just for exploration, or honor and glory, send them out to bring home that sweet sweet latinum. Remember Rule of Acquisition #18: A Ferengi without profit is no Ferengi at all.



We can’t wait for you to experience everything Season 13.5 has to offer on July 18th. Look for more information on these features soon.