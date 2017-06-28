Walden Next Week

USC Game Innovation Lab announces Walden
USC Game Innovation Lab has revealed it will
officially launch Walden, a game, the open-world narrative exploration adventure
based on philosopher Henry David Thoreau’s classic book, Walden, on July 4 for
$18.45 on Windows PC and Mac. A near-final edition of the title, which can be
upgraded to the latest version for no extra charge on July 4, is available now
at www.WaldenGame.com and
GameInnovationLab.itch.io/Walden.
Following in the footsteps of Thoreau’s experiment living on the fruits of his
labor in the idyllic woods of Walden Pond, Walden, a game invites players to
survive the shifting seasons of New England, each with their own challenges.
Build a shelter, grow your own food, go fishing, and discover the wildlife,
terrain and people surrounding your newfound home in the forest. There is no
right or wrong way to play; the adventure is designed to inspire players to
reflect on and appreciate the life around and within ourselves in a uniquely
personal experience.
The story features the voice of actor Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild) as Thoreau,
born 200 years ago this July, whose journey of personal freedom and natural
exploration began on Independence Day, 1845.
Walden, a game was developed by game designer Tracy Fullerton and her team, with
funding provided by the NEH, NEA and Sundance Institute. It is currently on
exhibit at the Concord Museum near Walden Pond as part of the Museum’s 2017
Thoreau Bicentennial celebration. The game is currently in development for
consoles as well.