No70: Eye of Basir Opens

[Jun 28, 2017, 8:46 pm ET]

No70: Eye of Basir is now available on Steam, offering a first-person adventure for Windows where the player must contend with puzzles and psychological horror. Here's the launch trailer and here's word:

Developed by Turkish studio Old Moustache Gameworks, the English version of No70: Eye of Basir features voice acting by David Gasman – known for Rayman, Fahrenheit, Beyond: Two Souls, Alone in the Dark 2 & 3, and more.

Take on the role of Aras and search for your brother Erhan as you investigate “grandmother’s house” – the eerie House No. 70 – in this atmospheric, first-person exploration game. Armed with nothing but the mysterious Eye of Basir, you’ll need to stare darkness in the face to avoid the terrors lurking in the shadows – solving intricate puzzles to save your brother and reveal lost childhood memories …

