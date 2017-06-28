Titanfall 2 Free Maps

|
The Titanfall 2 Forums have patch notes for a new War Games update that's now available for Titanfall 2 on all platforms (thanks VideoGamer.com). This has changes and bug fixes, and also adds free maps to the multiplayer mech shooter. Here's a bit:
