Titanfall 2 Free Maps

NEW CONTENT [FREE]



MAPS



War Games: Pilots on the Frontier frequently use simulator pods to train, using life-like recreations of historical battles as combat scenarios. War Games highlights the civilian shops, tall buildings for window-to-window fighting, and city streets for Titan combat from the Battle of Angel City, and the large, open tank garage facilities for hand-to-hand Pilot combat from the Battle of Airbase Sierra. The outskirts of the map feature a clean, VR style perfect for Titan duels, while Pilots are often found running along the bright, interconnected wallrunning routes.



Traffic [Live Fire only]: A weathered test site where pilot positioning is pitted against mobility across two busy thoroughfares. Dense cover makes every corner a threat, with room for snipers to hide in the back fields.



EXECUTION



Shadow Boxing [Holo Pilot]: Get 20 kills while Holo Pilot or Holo Pilot Nova is active. Does not track holo pilot kills done retroactively.