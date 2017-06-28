 
Titanfall 2 Free Maps

[Jun 28, 2017, 09:20 am ET] - 1 Comment

The Titanfall 2 Forums have patch notes for a new War Games update that's now available for Titanfall 2 on all platforms (thanks VideoGamer.com). This has changes and bug fixes, and also adds free maps to the multiplayer mech shooter. Here's a bit:

NEW CONTENT [FREE]

MAPS

War Games: Pilots on the Frontier frequently use simulator pods to train, using life-like recreations of historical battles as combat scenarios. War Games highlights the civilian shops, tall buildings for window-to-window fighting, and city streets for Titan combat from the Battle of Angel City, and the large, open tank garage facilities for hand-to-hand Pilot combat from the Battle of Airbase Sierra. The outskirts of the map feature a clean, VR style perfect for Titan duels, while Pilots are often found running along the bright, interconnected wallrunning routes.

Traffic [Live Fire only]: A weathered test site where pilot positioning is pitted against mobility across two busy thoroughfares. Dense cover makes every corner a threat, with room for snipers to hide in the back fields.

EXECUTION

Shadow Boxing [Holo Pilot]: Get 20 kills while Holo Pilot or Holo Pilot Nova is active. Does not track holo pilot kills done retroactively.

