WARFRAME Boasts 30M Users; Adding Content and Graphics Update

Digital Extremes announces a new Chains of Harrow update comes today to
Warframe, adding a new frame to the
action game. The new character is named Harrow, and
this video offers
a harrowing profile. This also kicks off a graphical overhaul of the solar system with
new "Earth Remastered" update for the big blue marble. They also reveal the game
has attracted 30 million users over its run. Here's word:
Materializing from the smoky darkness, Digital Extremes’ newest Warframe®
update “Chains of Harrow” arrives on PC today introducing “Harrow,” a menacing
new Warframe who wields priest-style powers and offers a terrifying new,
lore-based quest.
With today’s update, the ever-evolving free-to-play action hit, sporting 30
million registered users and counting, also reveals the start of a planned
graphical overhaul of the Solar System beginning with Earth. Dubbed “Earth
Remastered,” the newly enhanced Earth - powered by Digital Extremes’ proprietary
Evolution Engine - turns the formerly good-looking planet into a stunningly
lush, beautifully lit, organically structured environment. According to PC
Gamer: “The difference is stunning, with some scenes almost looking like an
entirely different game.”
With Chains of Harrow, Warframe players (AKA Tenno) will descend into a haunting
new quest resembling a horror film. In response to a disturbing transmission
from Palladino, the Red Veil Clan’s spiritual medium, Tenno are compelled to
investigate a dark, mysteriously abandoned Steel Meridian spacecraft found
adrift. Inside the vessel, lights flicker and emergency lights strobe, revealing
bodies of dead crew members. All is quiet except for whispers heard echoing
throughout the lifeless craft. What does it all mean? Players must uncover the
terrifying reality of what happened onboard, how the Red Veil might play a part
in it, and more.
Chains of Harrow is loaded with additional content - from new enemies and
weapons to new cosmetics, Captura tiles, an Octavia Instrument Pack, and more: