WARFRAME Boasts 30M Users; Adding Content and Graphics Update

Materializing from the smoky darkness, Digital Extremes’ newest Warframe® update “Chains of Harrow” arrives on PC today introducing “Harrow,” a menacing new Warframe who wields priest-style powers and offers a terrifying new, lore-based quest.



With today’s update, the ever-evolving free-to-play action hit, sporting 30 million registered users and counting, also reveals the start of a planned graphical overhaul of the Solar System beginning with Earth. Dubbed “Earth Remastered,” the newly enhanced Earth - powered by Digital Extremes’ proprietary Evolution Engine - turns the formerly good-looking planet into a stunningly lush, beautifully lit, organically structured environment. According to PC Gamer: “The difference is stunning, with some scenes almost looking like an entirely different game.”



Harrow’s profile video on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2HXpeUh2QY&t=4s



With Chains of Harrow, Warframe players (AKA Tenno) will descend into a haunting new quest resembling a horror film. In response to a disturbing transmission from Palladino, the Red Veil Clan’s spiritual medium, Tenno are compelled to investigate a dark, mysteriously abandoned Steel Meridian spacecraft found adrift. Inside the vessel, lights flicker and emergency lights strobe, revealing bodies of dead crew members. All is quiet except for whispers heard echoing throughout the lifeless craft. What does it all mean? Players must uncover the terrifying reality of what happened onboard, how the Red Veil might play a part in it, and more.



Chains of Harrow is loaded with additional content - from new enemies and weapons to new cosmetics, Captura tiles, an Octavia Instrument Pack, and more: