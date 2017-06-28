 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

WARFRAME Boasts 30M Users; Adding Content and Graphics Update

[Jun 28, 2017, 09:20 am ET] - 7 Comments

Digital Extremes announces a new Chains of Harrow update comes today to Warframe, adding a new frame to the action game. The new character is named Harrow, and this video offers a harrowing profile. This also kicks off a graphical overhaul of the solar system with new "Earth Remastered" update for the big blue marble. They also reveal the game has attracted 30 million users over its run. Here's word:

Materializing from the smoky darkness, Digital Extremes’ newest Warframe® update “Chains of Harrow” arrives on PC today introducing “Harrow,” a menacing new Warframe who wields priest-style powers and offers a terrifying new, lore-based quest.

With today’s update, the ever-evolving free-to-play action hit, sporting 30 million registered users and counting, also reveals the start of a planned graphical overhaul of the Solar System beginning with Earth. Dubbed “Earth Remastered,” the newly enhanced Earth - powered by Digital Extremes’ proprietary Evolution Engine - turns the formerly good-looking planet into a stunningly lush, beautifully lit, organically structured environment. According to PC Gamer: “The difference is stunning, with some scenes almost looking like an entirely different game.”

Harrow’s profile video on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2HXpeUh2QY&t=4s

With Chains of Harrow, Warframe players (AKA Tenno) will descend into a haunting new quest resembling a horror film. In response to a disturbing transmission from Palladino, the Red Veil Clan’s spiritual medium, Tenno are compelled to investigate a dark, mysteriously abandoned Steel Meridian spacecraft found adrift. Inside the vessel, lights flicker and emergency lights strobe, revealing bodies of dead crew members. All is quiet except for whispers heard echoing throughout the lifeless craft. What does it all mean? Players must uncover the terrifying reality of what happened onboard, how the Red Veil might play a part in it, and more.

Chains of Harrow is loaded with additional content - from new enemies and weapons to new cosmetics, Captura tiles, an Octavia Instrument Pack, and more:

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Titanfall 2 Free Maps
WARFRAME Boasts 30M Users; Adding Content and Graphics Update
League of Legends Champion Reveal
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer Released
Raf Colantonio Leaving Arkane
Call of Duty Celebrates Summer
Planet Coaster Free Summer Update 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.