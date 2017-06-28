 
League of Legends Champion Reveal

[Jun 28, 2017, 09:20 am ET] - Post a Comment

Imma let you finish, but a Kayn Champion Reveal offers a look at Kayn, the next champion coming to League of Legends. There's no set word on when the MOBA will start raising Kayn, but he should come to the Public Beta Environment soon. Here's a bit:

A peerless practitioner of lethal shadow magic, Shieda Kayn battles to achieve his true destiny—to one day lead the Order of the Shadow into a new era of Ionian supremacy. He audaciously wields the sentient darkin weapon Rhaast, undeterred by its creeping corruption of his body and mind. There are only two possible outcomes: either Kayn bends the weapon to his will... or the malevolent scythe consumes him completely, paving the way for the destruction of all Runeterra.

