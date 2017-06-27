Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer Released

Necromancers are grim spellcasters who draw upon the power of blood and bone and raise terrifying armies of undead minions from the remains of their vanquished foes. These brooding men and women are masters of the dark arts who seek to preserve the balance between the forces of life and death in Sanctuary—even if it requires detonating several thousand demon corpses along the way.



In addition to a new class, the Rise of the Necromancer pack contains a macabre assortment of curiosities to support any aspiring practitioner of forbidden magic, including:

The grotesque Half-formed Golem in-game pet

Cosmetic Wings of the Crypt Guardian for all your Diablo III characters

Two additional character slots

Two stash tabs (PC only)

Necromancer portrait, banner, sigil, and accent, and Blood Master pennant

Acolytes of the dark arts can also unearth the most closely guarded secrets of the Priests of Rathma by studying the Book of the Necromancer at Diablo3.com/Necro. This archive chronicles the shadowy history of the necromancers and contains a grimoire of their spells, runes, weapons, and armor—an ideal resource for anyone who plans to take the necromancer through the challenges that comprise the Season 11 journey, beginning July 20.