Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer Released

Blizzard announces
the release of the Rise of the Necromancer
expansion for Diablo III
.
This resurrects the Necromancer, the very popular playable class from Diablo
II
. This post
has
the patch notes for a new version 2.6.0 patch for the action/RPG to support the
new release. Here's word:
Necromancers are grim spellcasters who draw
upon the power of blood and bone and raise terrifying armies of undead minions
from the remains of their vanquished foes. These brooding men and women are
masters of the dark arts who seek to preserve the balance between the forces of
life and death in Sanctuary—even if it requires detonating several thousand
demon corpses along the way.
In addition to a new class, the Rise of the Necromancer pack contains a macabre
assortment of curiosities to support any aspiring practitioner of forbidden
magic, including:
- The grotesque Half-formed Golem in-game pet
- Cosmetic Wings of the Crypt Guardian for all your
Diablo III characters
- Two additional character slots
- Two stash tabs (PC only)
- Necromancer portrait, banner, sigil, and accent,
and Blood Master pennant
Acolytes of the dark arts can also unearth the most closely guarded secrets
of the Priests of Rathma by studying the Book of the Necromancer at Diablo3.com/Necro.
This archive chronicles the shadowy history of the necromancers and contains a
grimoire of their spells, runes, weapons, and armor—an ideal resource for anyone
who plans to take the necromancer through the challenges that comprise the
Season 11 journey, beginning July 20.