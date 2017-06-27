 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer Released

[Jun 27, 2017, 6:55 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Blizzard announces the release of the Rise of the Necromancer expansion for Diablo III. This resurrects the Necromancer, the very popular playable class from Diablo II. This post has the patch notes for a new version 2.6.0 patch for the action/RPG to support the new release. Here's word:

Necromancers are grim spellcasters who draw upon the power of blood and bone and raise terrifying armies of undead minions from the remains of their vanquished foes. These brooding men and women are masters of the dark arts who seek to preserve the balance between the forces of life and death in Sanctuary—even if it requires detonating several thousand demon corpses along the way.

In addition to a new class, the Rise of the Necromancer pack contains a macabre assortment of curiosities to support any aspiring practitioner of forbidden magic, including:

  • The grotesque Half-formed Golem in-game pet
  • Cosmetic Wings of the Crypt Guardian for all your Diablo III characters
  • Two additional character slots
  • Two stash tabs (PC only)
  • Necromancer portrait, banner, sigil, and accent, and Blood Master pennant

Acolytes of the dark arts can also unearth the most closely guarded secrets of the Priests of Rathma by studying the Book of the Necromancer at Diablo3.com/Necro. This archive chronicles the shadowy history of the necromancers and contains a grimoire of their spells, runes, weapons, and armor—an ideal resource for anyone who plans to take the necromancer through the challenges that comprise the Season 11 journey, beginning July 20.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer Released
Raf Colantonio Leaving Arkane
Call of Duty Celebrates Summer
Planet Coaster Free Summer Update
Magic Duels Support Ending
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Trailer
Selling Sunlight Revealed
Serial Cleaner Next Month
The Golf Club 2 Tees Off
Super Cloudbuilt Next Month
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.