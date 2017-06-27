Raf Colantonio Leaving Arkane

There's a
message from Raphael Colantonio on Bethesda.net
where the founder and
president of Arkane Studios announces he's leaving the company. Here's what he
says:
The last 18 years have been an amazing adventure - from starting
Arkane in 1999, to making our first game, Arx Fatalis, to joining ZeniMax Media
in 2010 and releasing the Dishonored series and Prey to critical acclaim - it is
time for me to step out to spend some time with my son and reflect on what is
important to me and my future.
I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the best and brightest people in
the industry, and I feel extremely lucky to have been part of this journey with
everyone at Arkane.
I’ve lived many magical moments. I’ve also been through the hard times. But, I
can say that joining ZeniMax took things to the next level and gave Arkane the
opportunity to emerge as a world-class studio. ZenIMax enabled us to make the
best games that we’ve ever made. And I know there is even more to come.
ZeniMax strongly believes in Arkane’s ability to make great games, and is
committed to supporting the studio. My long-time friend and colleague, Harvey
Smith, will oversee the team in Austin and I will be around for as long as
necessary to ensure a smooth transition to the new management team in Lyon.
I wish the best to everyone at Arkane, Bethesda, and ZeniMax. Without a doubt I
will miss everyone.
As I close, I’d like to thank the Arkane fans for their passion and support. I
proudly join them as Arkane Studios' biggest champion, and I look forward to
playing the extraordinary new games the studio is working on.