Call of Duty Celebrates Summer

[Jun 27, 2017, 6:55 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Activision announces a Days of Summer celebration is now underway for Call of Duty players covering three games on five platforms over five weeks. Festivities run from today into August 1st, and will involve weekly supply drops, free in-game goodies, and more. Here's a trailer where either Bill or Ted (we lose track) explains things in a way that will get you in the mood to shoot things. Here are the details, um, dude:

Say hello to your Summer “Playcation,” as there’s never been a better time to jump into Call of Duty. Starting today, Activision’s “Days of Summer” seasonal community celebration begins on all platforms for Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® Remastered, and on July 11th for Call of Duty: Black Ops III. The massive five-week Call of Duty community event features a bevy of in-game giveaways, where players will gain free access to themed maps, special playlists, game modes, new gear and weapon camos, and much more.

Days of Summer trailer can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/YmcQ2vDVxew

The Days of Summer features dedicated XP events throughout the five-week celebration, in addition to the following content in each Call of Duty game:

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, beginning today through 10:00am August 1st PDT:

  • Playable Turista map
  • One free summer-themed supply drop each week by logging into the game every Monday
  • Two free in-game gifts each week by logging in every Wednesday and Friday
  • New limited-time weapon camos, emblems, calling cards and other summer-themed items in loot pool

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, beginning today through 10:00am August 1st PDT:

  • Playable Beach Bog map – a daytime, beachside re-imagining of the original Bog map
  • Beachcomber Prop Hunt – a brand new, beach-themed take on the fan-favorite “Prop Hunt” mode
  • One free summer-themed supply drop each week by logging into the game each week
  • New limited-time weapon camos, emblems, calling cards and other summer-themed items in loot pool

Call of Duty: Black Ops III, beginning 10:00am July 11th through 10:00am August 1st PDT:

  • Playable Skyjacked, Gauntlet, Rise and Splash maps
  • New limited-time weapon camo and other summer-themed items in loot pool

