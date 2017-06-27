Call of Duty Celebrates Summer

Say hello to your Summer “Playcation,” as there’s never been a better time to jump into Call of Duty. Starting today, Activision’s “Days of Summer” seasonal community celebration begins on all platforms for Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® Remastered, and on July 11th for Call of Duty: Black Ops III. The massive five-week Call of Duty community event features a bevy of in-game giveaways, where players will gain free access to themed maps, special playlists, game modes, new gear and weapon camos, and much more.



Days of Summer trailer can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/YmcQ2vDVxew



The Days of Summer features dedicated XP events throughout the five-week celebration, in addition to the following content in each Call of Duty game:



Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, beginning today through 10:00am August 1st PDT:

Playable Turista map

One free summer-themed supply drop each week by logging into the game every Monday

Two free in-game gifts each week by logging in every Wednesday and Friday

New limited-time weapon camos, emblems, calling cards and other summer-themed items in loot pool

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, beginning today through 10:00am August 1st PDT:

Playable Beach Bog map – a daytime, beachside re-imagining of the original Bog map

Beachcomber Prop Hunt – a brand new, beach-themed take on the fan-favorite “Prop Hunt” mode

One free summer-themed supply drop each week by logging into the game each week

New limited-time weapon camos, emblems, calling cards and other summer-themed items in loot pool

Call of Duty: Black Ops III, beginning 10:00am July 11th through 10:00am August 1st PDT: