Call of Duty Celebrates Summer

Activision
announces a Days of Summer
celebration is now underway for Call of Duty players
covering three games on five platforms over five weeks. Festivities run from
today into August 1st, and will involve weekly supply drops, free in-game
goodies, and more. Here's
a trailer where either Bill or Ted (we lose track) explains things in a way
that will get you in the mood to shoot things. Here are
the details, um, dude:
Say hello to your Summer “Playcation,” as there’s
never been a better time to jump into Call of Duty. Starting today, Activision’s
“Days of Summer” seasonal community celebration begins on all platforms for Call
of Duty®: Infinite Warfare and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® Remastered, and on
July 11th for Call of Duty: Black Ops III. The massive five-week Call of Duty
community event features a bevy of in-game giveaways, where players will gain
free access to themed maps, special playlists, game modes, new gear and weapon
camos, and much more.