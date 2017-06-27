Planet Coaster Free Summer Update

Frontier Developments now offers a free Summer Update for Planet Coaster, bring
free content to the theme park simulator.
This post has all the details along with
this trailer showing
off what to expect. Here's an outline:
The Summer Update is Planet
Coaster’s third major expansion, following December’s Winter Update and April’s
Spring Update, with each season bringing new creative, management and sharing
opportunities for Planet Coaster players.
Fireworks are an explosive new way to customize parks in Planet Coaster’s Summer
Update. Celebrate the Fourth of July, New Year, Bonfire Night or any other
occasion with the most detailed fireworks simulation ever created for a
videogame. Design epic firework displays with the new Display Sequencer, trigger
them alongside other park events, and even choreograph them to custom music!
Create the ultimate sky-high summer spectacle, or download the most explosive
displays from the Planet Coaster community.
New Video and Image Scenery unlocks the ultimate in creative customization for
Planet Coaster players. Fully customizable wall panels and screens let players
place their own images and video into Planet Coaster and create parks unlike any
other.
And give a boost to every ride with the new Flatride Sequencer and Painted
Wooden Coasters. Take total control over your favorite rides, and give your
wooden coasters a whole new look with a lick of paint.
The Planet Coaster Summer Update also feature more flatrides, new coasters, new
scenarios, custom biomes and the Stars and Stripes scenery pack, alongside a
host of game fixes and quality-of-life improvements.