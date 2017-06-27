Planet Coaster Free Summer Update

The Summer Update is Planet Coaster’s third major expansion, following December’s Winter Update and April’s Spring Update, with each season bringing new creative, management and sharing opportunities for Planet Coaster players.



Fireworks are an explosive new way to customize parks in Planet Coaster’s Summer Update. Celebrate the Fourth of July, New Year, Bonfire Night or any other occasion with the most detailed fireworks simulation ever created for a videogame. Design epic firework displays with the new Display Sequencer, trigger them alongside other park events, and even choreograph them to custom music! Create the ultimate sky-high summer spectacle, or download the most explosive displays from the Planet Coaster community.



New Video and Image Scenery unlocks the ultimate in creative customization for Planet Coaster players. Fully customizable wall panels and screens let players place their own images and video into Planet Coaster and create parks unlike any other.



And give a boost to every ride with the new Flatride Sequencer and Painted Wooden Coasters. Take total control over your favorite rides, and give your wooden coasters a whole new look with a lick of paint.



The Planet Coaster Summer Update also feature more flatrides, new coasters, new scenarios, custom biomes and the Stars and Stripes scenery pack, alongside a host of game fixes and quality-of-life improvements.