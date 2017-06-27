Magic Duels Support Ending

|
Apologies for missing this when it happened, but a couple of weeks ago (<excuse>during E3</excuse>) Wizards of the Coast announced they are ending support for Magic Duels, a digital offering based on the Magic: The Gathering card game (thanks Medvanis). Though the game will remain online and playable, this means it will not receive the Hour of Devastation update as previously planned. This outlined in this update about their digital plans for Magic in general, and has led to consternation on reddit here and here. The Steam Community announcement also covers the status of Duels:
