Magic Duels Support Ending

[Jun 27, 2017, 6:54 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Apologies for missing this when it happened, but a couple of weeks ago (<excuse>during E3</excuse>) Wizards of the Coast announced they are ending support for Magic Duels, a digital offering based on the Magic: The Gathering card game (thanks Medvanis). Though the game will remain online and playable, this means it will not receive the Hour of Devastation update as previously planned. This outlined in this update about their digital plans for Magic in general, and has led to consternation on reddit here and here. The Steam Community announcement also covers the status of Duels:

As we Wizards works towards an exciting future full of awesome games and digital products, we also come to one ending. In order to make room for the next generation of Magic digital products, Amonkhet will be the last new content update for Magic Duels. Hour of Devastation will not be coming to the platform.

Our game will still be downloadable and playable, but right now our teams are focused on what’s coming next.

Thank you to all the fans who made Magic Duels what it is today – from those who talk with us on social media, to writers and video creators, and to community organizers for awesome events that show the most of what our game has to offer. Each and every one of you makes this game what it is, and we’re happy to have been with you.

You’ve been with us in the past, and we want you to see what’s in store next. If you want to be involved in the next generation of Magic digital games, make sure you sign up for a Wizards Account if you don’t already have one at http://accounts.wizards.com. We’ll be using that system as a way to integrate our future products, so it’s the best way to stay involved with our future!

We’re so excited to show off what we’ve been working on next, so stay tuned for more information over the coming year.

