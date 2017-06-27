 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Beyond Good and Evil 2 Trailer

[Jun 27, 2017, 6:54 pm ET] - Post a Comment

UbiBlog offers another new trailer from Beyond Good and Evil 2 as part of a renewed focus on the long-awaited action/adventure prequel. The clip introduces how crews work in the game, and why you will want one. Here's word:

Beyond Good and Evil 2 has emerged as one of the biggest surprises of E3 2017. While much of the game is still under wraps, the developers at Ubisoft Montpellier have been pulling back the veil little by little since the trailer at Ubisoft’s press conference. In this video, UbiBlog’s Chris Watters chats with Story Content Director Gabrielle Shrager and Associate Creative Director Emile Morel to learn more about the game’s characters and vehicles, respectively.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer Released
Raf Colantonio Leaving Arkane
Call of Duty Celebrates Summer
Planet Coaster Free Summer Update
Magic Duels Support Ending
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Trailer
Selling Sunlight Revealed
Serial Cleaner Next Month
The Golf Club 2 Tees Off
Super Cloudbuilt Next Month
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.