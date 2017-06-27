Beyond Good and Evil 2 Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
UbiBlog offers another new trailer from Beyond Good and Evil 2 as part of a renewed focus on the long-awaited action/adventure prequel. The clip introduces how crews work in the game, and why you will want one. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 27 June 2017, 20:33.
Chatbear Announcements.