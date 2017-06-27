Beyond Good and Evil 2 Trailer

Beyond Good and Evil 2 has emerged as one of the biggest surprises of E3 2017. While much of the game is still under wraps, the developers at Ubisoft Montpellier have been pulling back the veil little by little since the trailer at Ubisoft’s press conference. In this video, UbiBlog’s Chris Watters chats with Story Content Director Gabrielle Shrager and Associate Creative Director Emile Morel to learn more about the game’s characters and vehicles, respectively.