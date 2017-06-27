Selling Sunlight Revealed

Who are you? A sinner, that's for sure. But what about the person behind the mask?



Where you once a librarian with golden hair as shiny as the Sun you adored? A black-skinned matriarch, believing only in the power of Science? Or did you came from stranger lands, and prayed to even stranger gods?



Tell me everything about your reckless life choices. Will you continue to defy the Sun now, or will you try to regain Its favour?