Serial Cleaner Next Month

Set in the 1970s, Serial Cleaner has players sneak around bloody crime scenes to clean up incriminating evidence by disposing of bodies, covering up bloodstains and hiding murder weapons all while avoiding the police. To succeed players must explore, experiment and make swift decisions in order to avoid police detection. Get caught and players earn a black mark on their protagonist’s career.



“Serial Cleaner is the perfect game for anyone wanting to challenge themselves and their stealth skills,” said Krzysztof Zięba, designer and writer at iFun4all. “The game is tough, but fair, so players need to plan their moves accordingly and improvise on the fly in order to avoid the police.”



In Serial Cleaner players can partake in Story Mode where they will play a 20-level campaign to discover the Cleaner’s backstory and discover a crazy cast of characters, including his mother. Players can also test their skills in Challenge Mode, which has players compete in a bevy of nail-bitingly hard modes such as Drunk Mode and a mode where they won't be able to see an enemy's vision cones.



Players must also be wary of their environment as the game uses real-world data to modify levels accordingly with the current time of day in a player’s whereabouts. Noise detection and “sneakability” will vary between night and day, and mean the difference between freedom and jail.



Serial Cleaner is currently available as a prototype in Steam Early Access and at launch will have hours of additional content, including new levels, game modes and much more.