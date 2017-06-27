 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Serial Cleaner Next Month

[Jun 27, 2017, 6:54 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Publisher Curve Digital and developer iFun4all announce plans for a July 14th release of the PC editions of Serial Cleaner, the upcoming game that will allow you to get in touch with your inner Winston Wolfe that's currently in early access on Steam. On that date the game will come to Windows, Linux, and macOS, as well as Xbox One (the PlayStation 4 edition will precede them on November 11th). The news comes with a new live-action trailer that conveys the game's emphasis on stealthy action. Here's word:

Set in the 1970s, Serial Cleaner has players sneak around bloody crime scenes to clean up incriminating evidence by disposing of bodies, covering up bloodstains and hiding murder weapons all while avoiding the police. To succeed players must explore, experiment and make swift decisions in order to avoid police detection. Get caught and players earn a black mark on their protagonist’s career.

“Serial Cleaner is the perfect game for anyone wanting to challenge themselves and their stealth skills,” said Krzysztof Zięba, designer and writer at iFun4all. “The game is tough, but fair, so players need to plan their moves accordingly and improvise on the fly in order to avoid the police.”

In Serial Cleaner players can partake in Story Mode where they will play a 20-level campaign to discover the Cleaner’s backstory and discover a crazy cast of characters, including his mother. Players can also test their skills in Challenge Mode, which has players compete in a bevy of nail-bitingly hard modes such as Drunk Mode and a mode where they won't be able to see an enemy's vision cones.

Players must also be wary of their environment as the game uses real-world data to modify levels accordingly with the current time of day in a player’s whereabouts. Noise detection and “sneakability” will vary between night and day, and mean the difference between freedom and jail.

Serial Cleaner is currently available as a prototype in Steam Early Access and at launch will have hours of additional content, including new levels, game modes and much more.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer Released
Raf Colantonio Leaving Arkane
Call of Duty Celebrates Summer
Planet Coaster Free Summer Update
Magic Duels Support Ending
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Trailer
Selling Sunlight Revealed
Serial Cleaner Next Month
The Golf Club 2 Tees Off
Super Cloudbuilt Next Month
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.