Serial Cleaner Next Month

Publisher Curve Digital and developer iFun4all announce plans for a July 14th
release of the PC editions of Serial Cleaner, the upcoming game that will allow
you to get in touch with your inner Winston Wolfe that's currently in early
access on
Steam. On that date the game will come to Windows, Linux, and macOS, as well
as Xbox One (the PlayStation 4 edition will precede them on November 11th). The
news comes with a new
live-action trailer that conveys the game's emphasis on stealthy action.
Here's word:
Set in the 1970s, Serial Cleaner has players sneak around
bloody crime scenes to clean up incriminating evidence by disposing of bodies,
covering up bloodstains and hiding murder weapons all while avoiding the police.
To succeed players must explore, experiment and make swift decisions in order to
avoid police detection. Get caught and players earn a black mark on their
protagonist’s career.
“Serial Cleaner is the perfect game for anyone wanting to challenge themselves
and their stealth skills,” said Krzysztof Zięba, designer and writer at
iFun4all. “The game is tough, but fair, so players need to plan their moves
accordingly and improvise on the fly in order to avoid the police.”
In Serial Cleaner players can partake in Story Mode where they will play a
20-level campaign to discover the Cleaner’s backstory and discover a crazy cast
of characters, including his mother. Players can also test their skills in
Challenge Mode, which has players compete in a bevy of nail-bitingly hard modes
such as Drunk Mode and a mode where they won't be able to see an enemy's vision
cones.
Players must also be wary of their environment as the game uses real-world data
to modify levels accordingly with the current time of day in a player’s
whereabouts. Noise detection and “sneakability” will vary between night and day,
and mean the difference between freedom and jail.
Serial Cleaner is currently available as a prototype in Steam Early Access and
at launch will have hours of additional content, including new levels, game
modes and much more.