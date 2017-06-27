 
The Golf Club 2 Tees Off

[Jun 27, 2017, 6:54 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Any golf enthusiast will tell you the only thing better than golf is more golf, and in that vein, Maximum Games announces the release of The Golf Club 2 for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The Golf Club 2 is home to the project, though it's a little out of date (the headline there is to expect the game in the spring), and it offers the following description:

Rise to fame and fortune in the largest, most dynamic golf game ever created. Assemble and join online Societies with friends, compete in tournaments, and earn money to climb the ranks in golf’s largest gaming community.

The Golf Club 2 offers a dynamic, single-player Career mode, infinite hours of interactive golfing with online opponents, a new and improved course creator, cutting-edge swing mechanics, and a host of brand new, lush environments – all blending together seamlessly to create your dream golfing experience.

