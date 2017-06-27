Super Cloudbuilt Next Month

Publisher Double Eleven and developer Coilworks announce a July 25th release
date for the Windows edition of Super Cloudbuilt, their "parkour platformer." A
new trailer offers a
look at the game to celebrate the news, and here are some more details:
Developer Coilworks and publisher Double Eleven announced today that
Super Cloudbuilt, the blazing-fast sci-fi parkour platformer, will make the leap
to PlayStation 4® and Windows PC via Steam on July 25th, with an arrival on Xbox
One, the all-in-one entertainment system from Microsoft, following on July 28th.
Pre-orders in the U.S. are coming soon on PlayStation 4, and anyone who opts for
the head-start will gain access to a demo which includes a tutorial, three
levels from the full game and the Playground practice arena. With Super
Cloudbuilt’s emphasis on shaving off tenths of a second to reach the top of each
stage’s leaderboard, the demo is a fantastic chance to start discovering routes
to stay ahead of the competition.
Originally launched on PC in 2014 as Cloudbuilt, Coilworks and Double Eleven
have fully remastered the experience, from enhancements to base mechanics to the
stunning visuals throughout the game’s futuristic setting.
Super Cloudbuilt challenges players to guide Demi, a young soldier who awakens
in a stretch of overgrown ruins, through stages demanding split-second
platforming precision and a steady hand with Demi’s blaster above a bottomless
void. Demi learns more about her new surroundings as players hurtle their way
through this world toward one of the game’s multiple endings.
Between its Story, Ranked and Rush modes, alternate visual styles, and a total
of 177 distinct challenges, Super Cloudbuilt offers a wealth of content for
players to chase incredible clear times in, whether they’re keen on improving
their own records or topping those of their leaderboard rivals.|
