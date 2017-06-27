Police Simulator 18 This Year

Publisher astragon Entertainment announces Police Simulator 18 is the new title
of the game they
announced
last year under the title Police Simulator - Law Enforcement. This
is expected before the end of this year, and the news includes some new details
on what to expect:
Dazzling blue lights, high-speed emergency drives and
exciting investigative work: Last August publisher astragon Entertainment and
Portuguese developer Big Moon Interactive first announced a new police
simulation game, which will let players experience the exciting day-to-day
policework of a real US police officer, under the working title Police Simulator
– Law Enforcement. Today, astragon is very happy to show some first screenshots
of the game which will be released as Police Simulator 18 in retail and as
digital download at the end of 2017.
In Police Simulator 18 the player will slip into the role of a real US police
officer – either male or female – and discover the interesting challenges and
varied tasks that lie waiting for him in the streets of the sprawling US city of
Loston Bay. The player can choose to go on patrol through three different city
districts either alone in the game’s single player mode or together with a
friend in the cooperative two-person multiplayer mode. The extremely expansive -
and thanks to the use of the Unreal® Engine 4 very lifelike – metropolis can be
freely explored by the player either on foot or in one of three distinct patrol
cars.
In addition to these police cars with their fully functional cockpits the
virtual cop will of course also be able to use a broad range of authentic police
equipment such as safety vests, handcuffs, flashlights, firearms and more.
Police Simulator 18 will be released for PC at the end of 2017. More information
about the game will be coming soon.