Out of the Blue

[Jun 27, 2017, 09:05 am ET] - 1 Comment

The guys working on the bathroom are more or less finished, which is almost a surprise, since this seemed like an endless ordeal at one point. We still have to get a little painting done, but we are right on the verge of being able to put the house on the market. Things are stating to get real!

Real Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Make a Car Simulator.
EyeBowl.
Stories: Peter Parker’s first MCU appearance was in… Iron Man 2-! (And, yes, that's canon now).
Why you should really be scared of ticks this summer.
She Was Named World’s Ugliest Dog, but ‘She’s Just Darling’.
Science: What is the human plague? Two more cases confirmed in Santa Fe County, New Mexico.
Media: Vaccines: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO). NSFW. Thanks RedEye9.
Power lines electrical arching due to car accident. Give my creation life!
Tattoo artists snark on celebrity tattoos. An odd couple of style critics.
Auction: John Romero's Original DOOM 2 disks - 3.5" floppies. Thanks NeoGAF.

