Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The guys working on the bathroom are more or less finished, which is almost a surprise, since this seemed like an endless ordeal at one point. We still have to get a little painting done, but we are right on the verge of being able to put the house on the market. Things are stating to get real!
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 27 June 2017, 12:01.
Chatbear Announcements.