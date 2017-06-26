 
SteamWorld Dig 2 Digs Steam Too

[Jun 26, 2017, 8:36 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Steam News announces SteamWorld Dig 2 is coming to Windows, macOS, and Linux later this year. The sequel was only announced for Nintendo Switch, but with that title, not making this move would be unsteamly. The game's Steam page says to expect it in late summer/early fall. Here's the announcement:

It’s my absolute pleasure to announce that SteamWorld Dig 2 is coming to Steam for Windows, Mac and Linux in 2017. Due to popular demand from fans of the original, we’re (finally) revisiting the mysterious and unresolved setting for SteamWorld Dig.

Here's the official game description:

"Grab your pickaxe and dig into the sequel to the award-winning SteamWorld Dig! A platform mining adventure forged in Metroidvania flames.

In search of her lost friend, a lone steambot and her unlikely companion must dig deep, gain riches and explore an underworld riddled with danger. But time is running short..."

SWD2 will be much longer than the original and answer every possible question you could have from playing our previous SteamWorld games. We will share more cool info in the months up until release.

For now you can find more info, including the game trailer and screenshots, by visiting the Steam store page. Wishlist today to be among the first to know when it's coming out!

