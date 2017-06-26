SteamWorld Dig 2 Digs Steam Too

|
Steam News announces SteamWorld Dig 2 is coming to Windows, macOS, and Linux later this year. The sequel was only announced for Nintendo Switch, but with that title, not making this move would be unsteamly. The game's Steam page says to expect it in late summer/early fall. Here's the announcement:
