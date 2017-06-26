Secret World Legends Launched

Funcom announces Secret World
Legends is now live, offering their free-to-play "shared-world" action/RPG
reboot of The Secret World, their MMORPG. A new
launch trailer helps
kick things off, and they provide loads of details in the announcement:
Are you ready to discover the deepest, darkest, and most shocking secrets of
our world? The time is now! Today Funcom officially launched the shared-world
RPG Secret World Legends™ and the game is available fully free-to-play via
www.secretworldlegends.com on Windows PC. Reimagined and reborn from Funcom’s
acclaimed massively multiplayer online game The Secret World, Secret World
Legends features well over 100 hours of story-driven content that can be
explored in entirety either alone, with a group of friends, or with strangers
you meet in the online world.
“From the ambitious scale of its storytelling to the quality of quest design and
voice acting, Secret World Legends delivers an experience unlike any other you
can find in gaming,” says Executive Producer Scott Junior at Funcom. “It’s a
captivating journey into the unknown with an adult setting and tone perfect for
fans of deep, rewarding RPGs. And if you want, you can experience all of it with
friends and strangers in this huge online world we’ve built. Or you can go at it
alone – it’s completely up to you.”
Secret World Legends revamps the core gameplay experience to be more accessible
to both newcomers and long-time fans, introducing stronger progression
structures, streamlined quest flow, and improved visuals and UI. Combat is more
dynamic than ever, redesigned from traditional MMO-style tab targeting to a more
modern action-driven reticle system, and each of the game’s nine weapon types
have been reengineered with new mechanics to offer a unique feel in battle.
Set within a dark and mature story universe, Secret World Legends plunges
players into a sweeping adventure into the supernatural underbelly of myths and
legends that exists in the shadows of our own realm. Travel the globe in pursuit
of mysterious forces threatening the world, using your wits and abilities to
solve complex investigations and uncover the truth. The developers will be
continuing to add content and new storylines going forward, finally allowing
them to bring the story of The Secret World forward in new, exciting directions.
Secret World Legends is currently available on www.secretworldlegends.com, and
will also launch on Steam of July 31st.