Star Citizen Bank Loan Follow-up

A
post on the Roberts Space Industries website
reacts to the
report
that Cloud Imperium Games secured a bank loan that lead to some
headlines stating that "the bank" now owns Star Citizen
, their crowdfunded space
game. They say the loan is just some accounting wizardry to avoid losing money
on international currency conversion, and the game is not collateral in this. Here's the post:
We have noticed
the speculations created by a posting on the website of UK’s Company House with
respect to Coutt’s security for our UK Tax Rebate advance, and we would like to
provide you with the following insight to help prevent some of the
misinformation we have seen.
Our UK companies are entitled to a Government Game tax credit rebate which we
earn every month on the Squadron 42 development. These rebates are payable by
the UK Government in the fall of the next following year when we file our tax
returns. Foundry 42 and its parent company Cloud Imperium Games UK Ltd. have
elected to partner with Coutts, a highly regarded, very selective, and
specialized UK banking institution, to obtain a regular advance against this
rebate, which will allow us to avoid converting unnecessarily other currencies
into GBP. We obviously incur a significant part of our expenditures in GBP while
our collections are mostly in USD and EUR. Given today's low interest rates
versus the ongoing and uncertain currency fluctuations, this is simply a smart
money management move, which we implemented upon recommendation of our financial
advisors.
The collateral granted in connection with this discounting loan is absolutely
standard and pertains to our UK operation only, which develops Squadron 42. As a
careful review of the security will show and contrary to some irresponsible and
misleading reports, the collateral specifically excludes “Star Citizen.”
The UK Government rebate entitlement, which is audited and certified by our
outside auditors on a quarterly basis, is the prime collateral. Per standard
procedure in banking, our UK companies of course stand behind the loan and
guarantee repayment which, however, given the reliability of the discounted
asset (a UK Government payment) is a formality and nothing else. This security
does not affect our UK companies’ ownership and control of their assets.
Obviously, the UK Government will not default on its rebate obligations which
will be used for repayment, and even then the UK companies have ample assets to
repay the loan, even in such an eventuality which is of course unthinkable.
This should clarify the matter. Thank you.