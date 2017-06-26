 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Quake Champions Coming to Steam

[Jun 26, 2017, 09:59 am ET] - 2 Comments

A post on the Bethesda.net forums say that Quake Champions will come to Steam when the multiplayer shooter is released (thanks PCGamesN). Here's word:

Quake Champions will be release on Steam?
JB: Quake Champions will indeed be released on Steam. You will still be required to have a linked Bethesda.net account, but users playing the game from Steam will not go through the Bethesda.net launcher. During the current beta period the game will only be available through the Bethesda.net launcher.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Secret World Legends Launched
Star Citizen Bank Loan Follow-up
Quake Champions Coming to Steam
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Battleborn Gets Supercharged
More on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Success
Steam Top 10
Op Ed
On Sale 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.