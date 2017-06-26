 
U.K. Sales Charts

[Jun 26, 2017, 09:59 am ET]

The new GfK Chart-Track recaps last week's game sales in the U.K. Here's their summary, here's the all platforms top 40 and their PC-specific top 30. Here's the PC top 10:

LW TW Title Developer Label Publisher
- * 1 FINAL FANTASY XIV: STORMBLOOD SQUARE ENIX SQUARE ENIX SQUARE ENIX EUROPE
1 ˅ 2 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2017 SPORTS INTERACTIVE SEGA SEGA
2 ˅ 3 THE SIMS 4 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
7 ˄ 4 FALLOUT 4 BETHESDA BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
3 ˅ 5 OVERWATCH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT BLIZZARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
6 - 6 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 GIANTS SOFTWARE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
- * 7 FINAL FANTASY XIV: THE COMPLETE EDITION SQUARE ENIX SQUARE ENIX SQUARE ENIX EUROPE
14 ˄ 8 GRAND THEFT AUTO V ROCKSTAR NORTH ROCKSTAR TAKE 2
4 ˅ 9 THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE: MORROWIND ZENIMAX ONLINE BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
23 ˄ 10 WOLFENSTEIN: THE OLD BLOOD MACHINEGAMES BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS

