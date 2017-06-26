Out of the Blue

|
|
A couple of questions rolled in about which edition of Blade Runner I watched. The answer is the "Final Cut," which is one of many. The special edition I have includes a few of these. It seemed important somehow to have all of them, just like I have a bunch of versions of Brazil in the collection I have of that. The weird thing is that the reason there are many versions of some films is because of botched theatrical versions dictated by movie execs. So I'm not sure why I have the originals if those are the ones you don't want to watch. Weird.
