Battleborn Gets Supercharged

[Jun 25, 2017, 11:22 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Battleborn website announces the addition of Supercharge Mode, a new free PvP mode for Battleborn, the multiplayer MOBA/shooter that recently went free-to-play-ish (thanks PCGamesN). Here's word:

HOW TO PLAY SUPERCHARGE

Like Meltdown, the goal of Supercharge is to earn APPEASEMENT POINTS from MINREC – the robotic god of minion destruction – but with a new twist: now teams can sweeten their minion waves by fighting to control a single capture point. The team that owns the capture point “supercharges” their minion wave, adding tougher minions and more opportunities for scoring points!

  • 3v3! - Smaller teams mean that you need to closely coordinate to get those minions to where MINREC wants them, while preventing the enemy team from doing the same. You’ll be doing more…and you’ll need to be a whole lot quicker.
  • New Maps! - Play on three brand new maps created and sized specifically for Supercharge: Ziggurat, Permafrost, and Horizon. These tightened-up battlefields will make those 3-on-3 fights even crazier.
  • New Challenges! Complete Supercharge-specific challenges for more titles, experience, and Credits!

