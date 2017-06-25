More on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Success

Bluehole, Inc. announced today that PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS has generated $100 million in revenue and sold more than four million copies since its Early Access launch on March 23, 2017.



PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS has attracted players from around the world with 24% of them based in the US, 19% in China, 6% in Germany, 6% in Russia and 4% in the U.K. The game has seen further popularity in Eastern Asia with 5.5% of its players in South Korea and 4.3% in Japan, making for impressive sales as compared to their overall population pool.



PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS has peaked at 230,000 concurrent users on Steam with more than 100,000 sessions being played daily. The game continues its success on Twitch seeing more than 350,000 peak concurrent viewers. 15% of all Twitch users (more than 120,000 people), watch PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS from the platform every day.