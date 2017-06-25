 
Steam Top 10

[Jun 25, 2017, 11:22 am ET] - Post a Comment

Here's Valve's reporting of the bestselling titles on Steam for last week. And speaking of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. NieR:Automata
  4. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  6. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition
  7. Dishonored 2
  8. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  9. Fallout 4
  10. Hollow Knight

Steam Top 10
