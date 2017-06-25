Smart Speak -- Star Citizen - Final Countdown.

"The fact that they are taking out secured loans, means that backer funding is insufficient to continue operations. So that means they now rely on that same backer funding to not only fund operations, but to also pay these debts. So how are they going to do that in the long term, now that they are saddled with debt, for a project that was said to be fully funded.



So instead of being accountable to a publisher, or to backers who funded them, they are now accountable to investors and bankers. And these banks now own ALL of the CIG/RSI assets, of which the Star Citizen IP is the primary and most valuable – if they ever complete (they won’t) the project.



And worse, according to p16 Section 24, the bank now basically owns both Star Citizen and Squadron 42, and gives CIG/RSI permission to continue to develop and sell the games. This is revoked if CIG/RSI goes 60 days without paying their loan.



They’re screwed. It really is that simple. As are backers who forked out over $150 million, only to see CIG run out of money, then turn around and take out loans against the projects. So if CIG defaults (or decides to walk away), the bank owns everything; while not carrying the $150+ million liability that CIG owes to backers who funded (pre-paid the project).



This is like Freelancer all over again. Microsoft bought Digital Anvil. Chris failed. Microsoft kicked him out and took over the project."