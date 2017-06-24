Grand Theft Auto OpenIV Returns

|
A tweet from GTANet reveals that the OpenIV mod for Grand Theft Auto V is back in action. This jibes with yesterday's announcement from Rockstar saying that single-player GTA mods are allowed by them, provided they don't impact online play or infringe on anyone's IP. Word on the new version of the mod is that it "contains bug fixes and small improvements." Thanks Rock, Paper, Shotgun.
