Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Video Tease

We are excited to announce that on June 28th we’ll be revealing Battlestar Galactica Deadlock™, in a simultaneous livestream on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Mixer.



Don’t miss the first look of Battlestar Galactica Deadlock and your chance to ask us anything you’d like.



We’ll be live on June 28th at 11 am PST / 2 pm EST / 8 pm CEST



