Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Video Tease

A reveal teaser trailer is here to taunt us about Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, the recently announced space strategy game based on the sci-fi TV series. Slitherine uses the occasion to tell us they'll be back on Wednesday with a first look at gameplay from the project though your choice of four outlets. Here's the plan:
