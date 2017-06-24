 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Video Tease

[Jun 24, 2017, 10:34 am ET] - Post a Comment

A reveal teaser trailer is here to taunt us about Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, the recently announced space strategy game based on the sci-fi TV series. Slitherine uses the occasion to tell us they'll be back on Wednesday with a first look at gameplay from the project though your choice of four outlets. Here's the plan:

We are excited to announce that on June 28th we’ll be revealing Battlestar Galactica Deadlock™, in a simultaneous livestream on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Mixer.

Don’t miss the first look of Battlestar Galactica Deadlock and your chance to ask us anything you’d like.

We’ll be live on June 28th at 11 am PST / 2 pm EST / 8 pm CEST

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/slitherinegroup
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SlitherineGames
Mixer: https://mixer.com/Slitherine
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bsgdeadlock

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Grand Theft Auto OpenIV Returns
Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Video Tease
More F1 2017 Classic Cars
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Destiny 2 Weapon Recoil Follow-up
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Standalone Coming
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 4M
Rockstar's GTA Mod Statement
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.