More F1 2017 Classic Cars

[Jun 24, 2017, 10:34 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from F1 2017 introduces two more cars from the upcoming racing sim sequel. At least we'll take their word for it, they all kind of look alike. Also, there's no driving, so this basically shows off paint jobs and sponsor decals. There are some details in the accompanying announcement, however:

F1 2017 features a deep career mode, numerous multiplayer enhancements, and a brand new ‘Championships’ game mode as well as the return of classic cars. Both the 1992 Williams FW14B and the 1996 Williams FW18 will be playable in F1 2017 when it releases on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, the all-in-one entertainment system by Microsoft, and Windows PC via Steam worldwide this summer on August 25.

1992 Williams FW14B – Driven by Nigel Mansell and Riccardo Patrese during the 1992 Formula 1™ season, the FW14B was the dominant car in which Mansell won the Drivers’ Championship, with a then record breaking nine wins in the season.

1996 Williams FW18 – The most successful car of the 1996 season, winning 12 of the 16 races, with Damon Hill triumphing eight times to Jacques Villeneuve’s four, winning Hill the Drivers’ Championship title, and Williams the Constructors’ Championship.

Claire Williams, deputy team principal, Williams Racing said, “The FW14B is one of our most iconic cars and one of my personal favorites. With Nigel Mansell behind the wheel, it was a force to be reckoned with and provided one of our greatest eras as a team in Formula One. The FW18 of 1996 is statistically our most successful ever car, winning 12 out of 16 races, six of which were one-two finishes, on our way to securing the Constructors’ title. We are delighted that these cars are being included in this year’s new F1 game for 2017. It is a special year for us as we celebrate our 40th anniversary, so a perfect moment to celebrate two cars that we are so proud of at Williams. We hope that gamers will love driving them as they remember some great moments from the history of our sport.”

