Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
We've had touches of rain to outright rain storms around here for most of the past week. I would just like to thank the weather for making my life easier, as this coincidentally comes as we have some bare areas of the lawn that were just reseeded. It helps a lot for fledgling grass to be watered regularly in these early stages, and the rain has taken care of this so I haven't had to play games with a spinkler. It's almost like we planned it this way.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 24 June 2017, 15:12.
Chatbear Announcements.