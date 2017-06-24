 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Jun 24, 2017, 10:33 am ET] - 11 Comments

We've had touches of rain to outright rain storms around here for most of the past week. I would just like to thank the weather for making my life easier, as this coincidentally comes as we have some bare areas of the lawn that were just reseeded. It helps a lot for fledgling grass to be watered  regularly in these early stages, and the rain has taken care of this so I haven't had to play games with a spinkler. It's almost like we planned it this way.

Planned Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Links: New York’s Great Scenic Ride. Thanks Cutter.
Stories: Home Depot, Menards- Accused of misrepresenting lumber size. 4ish x 4ish.
Mike Myers’s Strange Resurfacing on “The Gong Show.” Thanks Devicer.
Media: YouTubers are so Helpful (NSFW).
'Road rage' motorcyclist kicks car causing dramatic pile up. There are lessons here. Thanks The Flying Penguin.
Syrian Muslim Man pays for US Woman desperate to sell her ring in Dallas. Thanks ViperFour.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Grand Theft Auto OpenIV Returns
Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Video Tease
More F1 2017 Classic Cars
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Destiny 2 Weapon Recoil Follow-up
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Standalone Coming
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 4M
Rockstar's GTA Mod Statement
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.