Out of the Blue

We've had touches of rain to outright rain storms around here for most of the past week. I would just like to thank the weather for making my life easier, as this coincidentally comes as we have some bare areas of the lawn that were just reseeded. It helps a lot for fledgling grass to be watered regularly in these early stages, and the rain has taken care of this so I haven't had to play games with a spinkler. It's almost like we planned it this way.