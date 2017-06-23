 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Destiny 2 Weapon Recoil Follow-up

[Jun 23, 2017, 7:18 pm ET] - 5 Comments

Mark Noseworthy tweets a follow-up to his recent statement that weapons in the PC edition of Destiny 2 would have no recoil. The Bungie designer now backs off from that, saying:

Clarification on PC recoil from our PC Lead. It's still there; but heavily modified from console.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Destiny 2 Weapon Recoil Follow-up
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Standalone Coming
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 4M
Rockstar's GTA Mod Statement
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Get Even Released
Forza Motorsport 7 PC Plans
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Trailer
Morning Patches
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.