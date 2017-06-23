Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Standalone Coming

Activision confirms suspicions of a standalone version of Call of Duty:
Modern Warfare Remastered, saying this will come to PlayStation 4 on June
27th and other platforms after that. This remake was originally part of deluxe
editions of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and now it will be available on its
own. Here's a new trailer,
and here's word, which indicates the game's DLC map pack will be released
separately:
Activision announced today that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Remastered, a complete enhancement of one of the most critically-acclaimed games
in history, will be available as a standalone release on Tuesday, June 27th,
first on PlayStation 4 in stores and via download on the PlayStation Network,
with other platforms to follow. The game includes the full campaign and the 16
multiplayer maps fans know and love from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, all
released with stunning high-definition visuals.
“It’s been an honor to bring this great title, which holds such a special place
in our hearts, to a new generation of players,” said Brian Raffel, studio head
of Raven Software. “With Modern Warfare Remastered, we’re able to relive our
favorite campaign levels and multiplayer moments in full HD visuals and
remastered audio. No detail was too small, as the team pored over every aspect
of development.”
In celebration of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered launch, players
will also be able to participate in the newest seasonal Call of Duty event
called, Call of Duty “Days of Summer.” The five-week community celebration
begins June 27th and will feature a bevy of in-game giveaways, XP events and new
playlists across multiple titles, including a new summer-themed map for Modern
Warfare Remastered that will be available through the duration of the event,
along with much more to be announced on Tuesday.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered features fully improved texture
resolution and detail, revamped animation, remastered audio, and much more. Fans
will relive the full, iconic story campaign as they're transported around the
globe with Capt. Price, Gaz and Soap across all the missions from the original
game, including "All Ghillied Up," "Charlie Don't Surf," and "Crew Expendable."
Players will also experience the online multiplayer mode that redefined Call of
Duty by introducing killstreaks, XP, Prestige and more, and battle head-to-head
in the fan-favorite maps from the original multiplayer mode, including classics
such as "Crash," "Backlot" and "Crossfire."
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is rated M for Mature by the ESRB
(Blood, Intense Violence, Strong Language), and will be available at SRP of
$39.99. The package does not include the Modern Warfare Remastered Variety Map
Pack.