 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Standalone Coming

[Jun 23, 2017, 7:18 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Activision confirms suspicions of a standalone version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, saying this will come to PlayStation 4 on June 27th and other platforms after that. This remake was originally part of deluxe editions of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and now it will be available on its own. Here's a new trailer, and here's word, which indicates the game's DLC map pack will be released separately:

Activision announced today that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, a complete enhancement of one of the most critically-acclaimed games in history, will be available as a standalone release on Tuesday, June 27th, first on PlayStation 4 in stores and via download on the PlayStation Network, with other platforms to follow. The game includes the full campaign and the 16 multiplayer maps fans know and love from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, all released with stunning high-definition visuals.

A new trailer can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frcic8ApwJ0

“It’s been an honor to bring this great title, which holds such a special place in our hearts, to a new generation of players,” said Brian Raffel, studio head of Raven Software. “With Modern Warfare Remastered, we’re able to relive our favorite campaign levels and multiplayer moments in full HD visuals and remastered audio. No detail was too small, as the team pored over every aspect of development.”

In celebration of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered launch, players will also be able to participate in the newest seasonal Call of Duty event called, Call of Duty “Days of Summer.” The five-week community celebration begins June 27th and will feature a bevy of in-game giveaways, XP events and new playlists across multiple titles, including a new summer-themed map for Modern Warfare Remastered that will be available through the duration of the event, along with much more to be announced on Tuesday.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered features fully improved texture resolution and detail, revamped animation, remastered audio, and much more. Fans will relive the full, iconic story campaign as they're transported around the globe with Capt. Price, Gaz and Soap across all the missions from the original game, including "All Ghillied Up," "Charlie Don't Surf," and "Crew Expendable." Players will also experience the online multiplayer mode that redefined Call of Duty by introducing killstreaks, XP, Prestige and more, and battle head-to-head in the fan-favorite maps from the original multiplayer mode, including classics such as "Crash," "Backlot" and "Crossfire."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is rated M for Mature by the ESRB (Blood, Intense Violence, Strong Language), and will be available at SRP of $39.99. The package does not include the Modern Warfare Remastered Variety Map Pack.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Destiny 2 Weapon Recoil Follow-up
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Standalone Coming
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 4M
Rockstar's GTA Mod Statement
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Get Even Released
Forza Motorsport 7 PC Plans
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Trailer
Morning Patches
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.