Rockstar's GTA Mod Statement

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
With the recent hubub over Rockstar Games shutting down a GTA4 modification, some uncertanty has crept into the Grand Theft Auto modding scene. Rockstar attempts to allay these fears with a new statement addressing the topic. Basically, they say single-player mods are okay as long as they don't infringe on any IP or impact multiplayer play:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 23 June 2017, 22:40.
Chatbear Announcements.