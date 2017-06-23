Forza Motorsport 7 PC Plans

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
This video from NVIDIA talks with Ryan Cooper, executive producer of Forza Motorsport. The conversation covers how well Forza Motorsport 7 will take advantage of PC hardware. There's a slight disconnect, as there are two Xbox One logos in the background, another one on Ryan's shirt, and the interviewer and interviewee have green highlights in their hair from the Xbox lighting (let's just call it GeForce green). The do discuss the PC version, talking about how PC hardware will support 4K graphics and realistic weather effects.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 23 June 2017, 14:47.
Chatbear Announcements.