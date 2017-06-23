 
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Trailer

[Jun 23, 2017, 10:42 am ET] - Post a Comment

This trailer offers a new look at Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, showing off the Hela character from the upcoming action/adventure. The accompanying update on the Hellblade website doesn't add anything, and the clip came with the same description we've seen before: "Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice comes from the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry. It is the story of Senua, a traumatised Celtic warrior journeying into the Viking underworld of hel." The game is slated for release for Windows and PlayStation 4 on August 8th.

