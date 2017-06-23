Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
This trailer offers a new look at Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, showing off the Hela character from the upcoming action/adventure. The accompanying update on the Hellblade website doesn't add anything, and the clip came with the same description we've seen before: "Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice comes from the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry. It is the story of Senua, a traumatised Celtic warrior journeying into the Viking underworld of hel." The game is slated for release for Windows and PlayStation 4 on August 8th.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 23 June 2017, 14:46.
Chatbear Announcements.