Out of the Blue

Finally caught up with the season three finale of Better Call Saul. So, yeah, wow. I was pretty sure heading into it I would like the show, but it has consistently exceeded expectations, which doesn't even make sense considering its Breaking Bad pedigree. The Sergio Leone-style pace of the show is part of its beauty, as nothing is rushed. And since it's a prequel that I love so much, I can only hope they slow down further. Maybe we can get 10 more seasons that each cover something like a week. Just a thought.
