Out of the Blue

[Jun 23, 2017, 10:42 am ET] - 21 Comments

Finally caught up with the season three finale of Better Call Saul. So, yeah, wow. I was pretty sure heading into it I would like the show, but it has consistently exceeded expectations, which doesn't even make sense considering its Breaking Bad pedigree. The Sergio Leone-style pace of the show is part of its beauty, as nothing is rushed. And since it's a prequel that I love so much, I can only hope they slow down further. Maybe we can get 10 more seasons that each cover something like a week. Just a thought.

Saul Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Cave Golf.
Stories: Jets owner asked to be ambassador to the UK. Both jobs have the same requirement$.
Cosby plans ‘town halls’ on avoiding sexual assault accusations. The "how not to get caught" tour.
Science: Lone Star tick bites can cause rare meat allergy in some people.
NASA Fact Checks Goop Over Wearable Body Stickers.
Media: Every Single Product Placement in the Films of Michael Bay.
Just WTF. Prometheus 3?
Cowboy ridin' a Bull ... dog.
Follow-up: How Canada’s small military produced deadly, record-breaking snipers.

