Get Killing Floor Free

Killing Floor is a Co-op Survival Horror FPS set in the devastated cities and countryside of England after a series of cloning experiments for the military goes horribly wrong. You and your friends are members of the military dropped into these locations with a simple mission: Survive long enough to cleanse the area of the failed experiments!

The Humble Store is offering a 100% discount on the, Tripwire Interactive's co-op survival/horror game (thanks Acleacius). This limited time offer runs until about noon EDT on Saturday. This is fulfilled through Steam , so an account there is required. Here's a refresher on the game: