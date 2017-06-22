Get Killing Floor Free

|
The Humble Store is offering a 100% discount on the Killing Floor, Tripwire Interactive's co-op survival/horror game (thanks Acleacius). This limited time offer runs until about noon EDT on Saturday. This is fulfilled through Steam, so an account there is required. Here's a refresher on the game:
