Beyond Good and Evil 2 Video

This trailer offers
the chance to experience the E3 2017 demonstration of Beyond Good and Evil 2,
the long-awaited action/adventure sequel. The clip runs more than 14 minutes,
and features some game engine footage and narration from Michel Ancel. The
description includes the following details:
Journey to System 3, for the
prequel to one of Ubisoft’s most beloved games! Fight alongside unforgettable
characters in a stunning new solar system, as you struggle for freedom and the
right to determine your own fate among the stars. Play the adventure by yourself
or with friends in a vast and seamless online playground.
Beyond Good and Evil 2 is the spiritual successor to the cult classic, a prequel
that will transport players into a profoundly multicultural world, capturing the
spirit of the original with grandiose decors and intense dramas that play out
across a vast universe. Through the Space Monkey Program, Ubisoft Montpellier
will be developing the game alongside its community of fans.
System 3 has become the center of interstellar trade and colonization in the
Milky Way of the 24th century, thanks to the creation of Hybrid slaves. While
private enterprises fight over resources and power, the first colonists weave
together the rich and diverse spiritual and cultural heritages of Old Earth to
give meaning to their existence. In this new era of piracy, we will rise from
lowly pirate to legendary captain at the helm of massive star-faring vessels,
adventuring alongside crews of colorful characters to fight for freedom and the
right to determine our own fate among the stars!