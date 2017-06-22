Ensign Watson Joins Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starting today, Star Trek: Bridge Crew has interactive speech and cognitive capabilities courtesy of IBM Watson. As Michael Ludden of IBM describes in the video below, Watson’s speech-to-text service transcribes the voice command and then sends it through Watson Conversation to parse the meaning of the text and deliver the command.



In order to be heard by their AI crewmates, players need only press a button to activate listening and then speak commands to the crew. This works whether you are playing solo, or cooperatively with a mix of human and AI crewmates. Most existing commands are voice-compatible (players must still select targets manually), but there are a few extras the team put in to enhance the Trek experience. “Make it so” will engage warp or impulse to the targeted destination, “on screen” responds to a hail, “damage report” brings up the ship status, and “red alert” causes all your human teammates to freak out (by activating the red alert siren).



This Watson-fueled functionality is now live for all platforms and works in-game on both the Aegis and the original Enterprise.