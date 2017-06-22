Ensign Watson Joins Star Trek: Bridge Crew

|
UbiBlog has word that the promised update is now live for Star Trek: Bridge Crew that uses IBM's Watson supercomputer to parse voice commands for AI crewmembers. Here's a new trailer with a leisurely approach to explaining this, and here's word:
