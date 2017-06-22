Overwatch Highlight Improvements

|
A new video update from Blizzard's Jeff Kaplan outlines some changes coming to Overwatch, the multiplayer first-person shooter. Jeff says they are completely revising the highlights system to allow you to preserve your finest moments. Now highlights will remain available for 24 hours, even after logging out, and they are adding the ability to bookmark your own highlights. This will incorporate with the addition of a way to save your favorite highlights. Jeff also announces plans to "drastically" reduce the frequency of duplicate items showing up in loot boxes. Anticipating the concern that fewer dupes will result in lost "income," he says they are also increasing the drop rate of game credits to more than make up for the difference.
